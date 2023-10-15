GOP Flips Dem State After Trump-Backed Candidate Wins Key Election

Trump-backed Louisiana gubernatorial candidate Jeff Landry won his election Saturday night, flipping the Democrat-led state to Republican.

Landry succeeds Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, who did not seek re-election due to term limits, according to the Associated Press. Louisiana has not had a Republican governor for the past eight years.

“Today’s election says that our state is united,” Landry said in his victory speech. “It’s a wake up call and it’s a message that everyone should hear loud and clear, that we the people in this state are going to expect more out of our government from here on out.”

Landry avoided a runoff under Louisiana’s “jungle primary” system by receiving more than half the votes, the outlet reported. Runoffs are typical in the state. The last time a runoff did not occur was when Republican Gov. Bobby Jindal was elected in 2007 and 2011.

Landry was Lousiana’s attorney general since 2016, according to the outlet. The 52-year-old governor-elect supports conservative Louisiana laws including abortion restrictions, laws against sexually explicit books in school libraries and the transgender puberty blockers and hormones ban for minors. (RELATED: ‘Smells Of Politics’: Louisiana AG Jeff Landry Sounds Off On Supreme Court Vaccine Arguments)

Celebration of Landry’s victory took place at a watch party in Broussard, the outlet reported. During his campaign, Landry was considered an early front-runner, accumulating high-profile endorsements from former President Donald Trump, Majority Leader Steve Scalise and the state GOP.

Landry defeated several opponents in this election. There was only one Democrat, the former head of Louisiana’s Transportation Department, Shawn Wilson. He also faced off against GOP state Sen. Sharon Hewitt, independent candidate and attorney Hunter Lundy, Republican state Treasurer Josh Schroder and Republican Stephen Waguespack.