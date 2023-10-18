Sharon Osbourne Blasts Motley Crue’s Biographical Movie “The Dirt” For Focusing On Ozzy’s Antics

Rock n’ Roll royalty Sharon Osbourne, the wife of Ozzy Osbourne, had some choice words for parties involved with Motley Crue’s biographical film, “The Dirt.”

In a recent episode of “The Osbournes Podcast,” the wife of the Prince of Darkness outlined her distaste for the fact promotional marketing for the 2019 flick focused on Ozzy and his antics.

“All I know is that I think it made their movie,” Sharon commented. “And I wanna know why, now we’re on the subject, of why, when they advertise their movie on Netflix, it’s a picture of a guy imitating Ozzy. Why isn’t the ad campaign a picture of Motley Crue?” (RELATED: Mötley Crüe Drummer Admits To Guzzling Two Gallons Of Hard Liquor A Day)

Sharon, her two kids Jack and Kelly, and Ozzy himself, also discussed the movie’s ant-snorting scene.

The scene in the film portrays a story of when Ozzy and Motley Crue were on tour together, and Osbourne used a straw to sniff ants.

WATCH:

Ozzy confirmed the ant-sniffing ordeal wasn’t just a rock n’ roll tall tale, but totally legit.

“I was there. I did it. My nostril,” the rocker clarified. “I was drunk, and I did it.”

Sharon also shared her disdain for Nikki Sixx, calling him an “asshole.” (RELATED: ‘Washed Up Drummer:’ Mötley Crüe Bassist Nikki Sixx Berates Carmine Appice For Gossiping About The Band)

When the Black Sabbath singer said he disagreed with his wife, Sharon added, “Yes, he fucking is…”