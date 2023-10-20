Video Shows Adam Sandler Guiding Medics To Fan In Distress After Abruptly Stopping Show

Adam Sandler halted his comedy show at SAP Center in San Jose, California, on Wednesday night when he noticed a fan in medical distress.

Video captured the moment the famous comedian brought his show to an immediate stop after he heard an audience member yelling “medical emergency!” in the packed crowd. Sandler jumped to action by using his birds-eye-view on the stage to guide medics, giving them step-by-step directions on how to locate the fan, as seen in the video posted by TMZ.

As soon as Sandler alerted the medics to the person requiring assistance, his stage crew responded by bringing up the lights to aid the first responders.

“Over here guys. Right down there. On the left” Sandler told the medical team.

“Let’s go. Alright, let’s get there.”

The fans cooperated by silently standing by — allowing the team of professionals to swiftly locate the man in need of assistance.

“Alright, everything should be alright,” Sandler said, reassuring fans from the stage.

“Hang in there … We’re almost there, alright?” (RELATED: Shocking Video Shows Fan Falling From Balcony During Drake’s Concert)

Sources later reported the comedy show was on hold for roughly 10 minutes and said the man in distress seemed to have been suffering from dehydration. However, he is now doing fine after receiving medical care, according to TMZ

“Love you, guys. Love you. Let’s make sure everybody’s good here, please,” Sandler told the crowd.

Sandler is currently on the road as part of his “I Missed You” tour, which includes a comedy act and performances of his most famous songs.