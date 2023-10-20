Apple, Jon Stewart Part Ways Thanks To Coverage Of China: REPORT

Apple is no longer moving forward with comedian Jon Stewart’s show due to concerns over his potential coverage of topics related to China and artificial intelligence (AI), The New York Times reported.

Stewart and Apple executives agreed to go their separate ways because of their editorial disputes, two sources told the NYT. Stewart informed his team for the show titled, “The Problem with Jon Stewart,” on Thursday that possible subjects pertaining to China and AI resulted in Apple executives raising creative concerns, an individual familiar with the discussion told the NYT. (RELATED: Top American CEOs Are Quietly Jet Setting To China To Reforge Business Ties As US Relations Sour)

Apple executives told Stewart they must be “aligned” on the topics covered on the show, sources told The Hollywood reporter.

Apple CEO Tim Cook recently visited China following the iPhone 15’s lackluster sales in the country, according to CNBC. The tech giant’s stock recently tumbled hundreds of millions of dollars in the two days following reports of a broad Chinese government iPhone ban, according to CNN Business.

Cook previously traveled to China in March and spoke at the China Development Forum in Beijing, according to The Financial Times.

“We could not be more excited,” Cook stated. “Apple and China . . . grew together and so this has been a symbiotic kind of relationship.”

jon stewart show pulled from apple because he wanted to talk about china, among other controversial topics pic.twitter.com/xWVkZyBdwG — rohit (@krishnanrohit) October 20, 2023

Apple restricted its AirDrop tool for iPhones sold in China last year in a software update. Pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong had used it to share messages that escaped China’s internet restrictions during protests in 2019, Quartz, a business outlet, reported.

Apple did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

