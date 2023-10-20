College Football Player Banned For Life After Breaking Opponent’s Leg On Purpose With Despicable Dirty Hit

What the hell though?

All hell is breaking loose in Mexico right now after a college football player intentionally broke his opponent’s leg with an absolutely disgusting dirty hit, and then in response, the player was banned for life.

The crazy scene took place during a game between the Monterrey Institute of Technology (Tec) Borregos Salvajes and National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico (IPN) Burros Blancos last weekend.

Tec, who are the defending national champions, were on IPN’s one-yard-line with the ball. They decided on a running play in an attempt to get the touchdown, but ended up going for no gain and a pile up was formed as a result.

Diogo Zanchet Fernández, who is the left tackle for Borregos, was standing when the play ended. But he ended up going down after Osvaldo Canchola — a 250-pound Burros linebacker — purposely slammed his whole bodyweight right into Fernández’s leg. And it couldn’t have been more obvious, it was that bad.

WATCH:

The damage done on Fernández was pretty bad, suffering multiple injuries as a result of Canchola’s filthy knock. He ruptured his entire medical patellofemoral ligament and also had a rupture to over 50% of his MCL.

Fernández will be out for the rest of the season, but may be able to avoid surgery.

Canchola, who was accused of dirty play throughout the whole game by Fernández after the fact, was instantly kicked off the team by National Polytechnic Institute of Mexico (IPN) Burros Blancos, according to BroBible.

Shortly after, he was then blasted with a permanent ban by Organización Nacional Estudiantil de Fútbol Americano, the governing body of American college football in Mexico. Meaning, Canchola will never be able to participate again. Not as a player, a coach, official, administrator, NOTHING.

And rightfully so — what an atrocious human being.