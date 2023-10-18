Editorial

Dolphins Or Eagles? Lions Or Ravens? Jaguars Or Saints? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 7 Picks

Salvon Ahmed #26 of the Miami Dolphins celebrates after a touchdown during the fourth quarter in the game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

A double-digit win week for me … I’ll take it.

What the hell happened to the Philadelphia Eagles (who lost to the New York Jets in a massive upset) and San Francisco 49ers (who lost to the Cleveland Browns in a California-sized one) last week?

What should have been a flashy 12-3 week turned into a 10-5 record because of those two shock-fests, bringing me to 59-34 (63%).

The forecast heading into Week 7 is our Game of the Week between two of the best teams in the NFL (possibly, the best) between my Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams coming in at 5-1 — wooh! sexy!

GO PHINS!

The next two games to round out my top three for this week is a pretty-on-paper matchup between the 5-1 Detroit Lions and 4-2 Baltimore Ravens, while the Jacksonville Jaguars — who get better and better as the season goes along sitting at 4-2 — face off against a New Orleans Saints (3-3) team who has the potential to up their play with running back Alvin Kamara now back. (RELATED: ‘He Just Be On There Lying’: Stephen A. Smith Gets Absolutely Blasted For One Of The Most Ridiculous Takes Ever)

Another fun week of the National Football League, let’s go!

ANDREW POWELL’S NFL WEEK 7 PICKS

Thursday — Oct. 19

  • Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints: Jaguars

Sunday — Oct. 22

  • Las Vegas Raiders at Chicago Bears: Raiders
  • Cleveland Browns at Indianapolis Colts: Browns
  • Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots: Bills
  • Washington Commanders at New York Giants: Commanders
  • Atlanta Falcons at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Buccaneers
  • Detroit Lions at Baltimore Ravens: Ravens
  • Pittsburgh Steelers at Los Angeles Rams: Rams
  • Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks: Seahawks
  • Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos: Packers
  • Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs: Chiefs
  • Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles: Dolphins

Monday — Oct. 23

  • San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings: 49ers

SEASON RECORD: 59-34 (63%)