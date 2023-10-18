Dolphins Or Eagles? Lions Or Ravens? Jaguars Or Saints? Andrew Powell Makes His NFL Week 7 Picks

A double-digit win week for me … I’ll take it.

What the hell happened to the Philadelphia Eagles (who lost to the New York Jets in a massive upset) and San Francisco 49ers (who lost to the Cleveland Browns in a California-sized one) last week?

What should have been a flashy 12-3 week turned into a 10-5 record because of those two shock-fests, bringing me to 59-34 (63%).

The forecast heading into Week 7 is our Game of the Week between two of the best teams in the NFL (possibly, the best) between my Miami Dolphins and Philadelphia Eagles, with both teams coming in at 5-1 — wooh! sexy!

last time Dolphins faced the Eagles on SNF Dan Marino was in his bag throwin dimes all night & led the fins from a 10pt deficit to a win in OT vs a great defense w/ Reggie White, Jerome Brown, Seth Joyner. My man @TroyStradford made big plays too! Tua & co will do same on SNF! pic.twitter.com/Ci0P38N51P — DAN 🎬 (@DanAdamsNetwork) October 18, 2023

GO PHINS!

The next two games to round out my top three for this week is a pretty-on-paper matchup between the 5-1 Detroit Lions and 4-2 Baltimore Ravens, while the Jacksonville Jaguars — who get better and better as the season goes along sitting at 4-2 — face off against a New Orleans Saints (3-3) team who has the potential to up their play with running back Alvin Kamara now back. (RELATED: ‘He Just Be On There Lying’: Stephen A. Smith Gets Absolutely Blasted For One Of The Most Ridiculous Takes Ever)