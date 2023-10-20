Hamas Terrorists Were High On ‘Poor Man’s Cocaine’ During Their Israel Invasion: REPORT

Many Hamas terrorists who invaded southern Israel on Oct. 7 were found to be under the influence of a stimulant drug called Captagon, the Jerusalem Post reported Thursday.

Captagon pills were found among many pockets of Hamas terrorists who were killed on Israeli soil, the outlet reported. Captagon is known for being the “cocaine for the poor” and it influences people to express calmness and indifference even when they commit heinous acts, Jpost noted. The drug can be a combat enhancer as it keeps people on high alert and suppresses appetite for long periods, the outlet reported.

The drug was banned by many countries in the 1980s after the drug’s usage was linked to causing extreme depression, sleep problems, blood and heart illnesses, and malnutrition, the Arab Center Washington DC noted in 2022. Terrorist groups like the Islamic State distributed the drug to their fighters, the outlet reported.

A total of 758 civilians killed by Hamas since the start of the war have so far been identified, the Israel Police said on Friday.

The drug has become a popular one in the Gaza Strip. The Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department in Gaza, Ahmed al-Qidra, said to Al-Monitor in 2022 that “Gaza, like the rest of the world, suffers from drugs. This problem has worsened significantly in the recent period, according to statistics, whether inside Gaza or other countries.”

The pill enjoys this reach because it is easy to make and purchasable in poor countries for the price of a dollar or two, the Jerusalem Post reported. Since Oct. 7, the Israeli police have identified a total of 758 of their own civilians as being murdered by Hamas, the outlet noted.