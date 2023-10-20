World

Former GOP Rep. Justin Amash Says Multiple Relatives Were Killed In IDF Strike That Damaged Historic Church

U.S. Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI) Holds Town Hall In Grand Rapids, Michigan

(Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Alexander Pease Contributor
Former Republican Michigan Rep. Justin Amash took to Twitter on Friday to share the news that “several” of his relatives lost their lives in Israel Defense Force (IDF) airstrike in Gaza.

In the post, Amash mourned his family members, who were killed while attempting to seek shelter amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas by taking cover at the historic Saint Porphyrius Orthodox Church in Gaza. The ex-politician, who left office in 2021, stated that part of the complex surrounding the ancient Christian church was destroyed by an IDF airstrike.

Amash included a Christmas photo of two of his late relatives, who he identified as Viola and Yara.

“Give rest, O Lord, to their souls, and may their memories be eternal,” wrote Amash, who is an Orthodox Christian. “Our family is hurting badly. May God watch over all Christians in Gaza—and all Israelis and Palestinians who are suffering, whatever their religion or creed.”

While the Israeli airstrikes did not destroy the church, which has been sheltering Gazan civilians, part of its campus was damaged “with at least one building collapsing,” according to Check Your Fact. Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry put the death toll at 16, Reuters reported.

The IDF has accepted responsibility for the destruction while claiming that the church was not the intended target, per Reuters. (RELATED: ‘For Your Own Safety:’ Israel Warns Gaza Residents To Evacuate Ahead Of Sweeping Ground Invasion)

Both of Amash’s parents hail from the Middle East, with his father born in Palestine and his mother in Syria, the Detroit Free Press noted. (RELATED: Israel Takes Incoming Fire From Syrian Territory, IDF Says)

Amash was the first Palestinian-American elected to Congress.