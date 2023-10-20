‘I’m Britney Spears Now’: Pop Star Claims Her Dad Used Her Image For ‘Cash Flow’

Britney Spears accused her father, Jamie Spears, of ruthlessly using her for his own “cash flow,” while she was under his control in the 13-year conservatorship.

The pop icon accused her father of controlling every aspect of her life while pushing her to earn money for him, in her new memoir. Spears said she was “too sick to choose my own boyfriend,” but somehow her father believed her to be” somehow healthy enough to appear on sitcoms and morning shows, and to perform for thousands of people in a different part of the world every week,” according to People.

Spears confirmed the rumors many fans believed to be true.

“Security guards handed me prepackaged envelopes of meds and watched me take them,” Spears said, according to People.

“They put parental controls on my iPhone. Everything was scrutinized and controlled. Everything,” she said.

Spears said her father forced himself into every aspect of her life so much that at one point, he turned to her and said, “I’m Britney Spears Now,” according to People.

“From that point on, I began to think that he saw me as put on the earth for no other reason than to help their cash flow,” Spears said.

The 41-year-old star spoke candidly within the pages of her book, “The Woman in Me,” and explained what life was like when she was under her father’s control. (RELATED: REPORT: Britney Spears’ Father Hospitalized With ‘Bad Infection’)

She said he frequently body-shamed her and berated her, and completely turned her world upside down. Spears said she “went from partying a lot to being a total monk,” as a result of the confines of the conservatorship.

She noted that every aspect of her life was controlled, and her fate was entirely in the hands of her father, who had his own agenda to take as much of her earnings as possible.