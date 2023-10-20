‘You Were A Bartender’: Twitter Users Dunk On AOC After She Suggests Rep Lacks Experience For Speaker Bid

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez took a swipe at Republicans only for it to backfire on her Friday evening.

“These people are not serious” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter, criticizing Republican Florida Rep. Byron Donalds’ newly announced speakership bid.

Ocasio-Cortez slammed Donalds, saying he “only served 1 full term in the House. His most recent work involved submitting falsified evidence in an impeachment investigation.”

The congresswoman’s apparent attempt to question Donalds’ qualifications soon backfired as users began questioning her.

“You believe in the Green New Deal, which is a fantasy and not even possible,” one user replied while another slammed Ocasio-Cortez as “the definition of not serious.”

“You realize you were a bartender before becoming a congresswoman?” lawyer Viva Frei said. “You fake cried for a photo in a parking lot. You might want to sit out any serious talk,” another user commented.

Users even took Ocasio-Cortez’s post as a rallying call for Donalds and the GOP. “If AOC is afraid of him … good sign,” one user said while another wrote, “We make ya nervous, don’t we? Good.”

Others simply toyed with the congresswoman.”Someone sounds Jealous,” one user wrote. “Luckily it’s not up to you,” another added. (RELATED: House Republicans Line Up For Speaker Bid After Jim Jordan Falls Short)

“Keep doing nothing,” another user replied, wanting Ocasio-Cortez to sit still rather “than continuing to waste my money faster.”

The backlash against Ocasio-Cortez’s post came after Republican Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan lost his party’s speakership nomination Friday after a third unsuccessful floor vote. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reportedly throwing his support behind Republican Minnesota Rep. Tom Emmer.