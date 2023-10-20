REPORT: McCarthy Endorsing Tom Emmer For Speaker

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is reportedly backing Rep. Tom Emmer to be the GOP’s nominee for speaker of the House, Punchbowl News reported.

“He is the right person for the job. He can unite the conference. He understands the dynamics of the conference. He also understands what it takes to win and keep a majority,” McCarthy told Punchbowl News.

Ohio Republican Rep. Jim Jordan lost his third consecutive vote for the gavel and was voted out of the race in a secret ballot. McCarthy, who was removed from the speaker’s office in early October, had backed Jordan before his failure to garner enough votes.

Other contenders that have announced their intention to run include Florida Rep. Byron Donalds and Texas Rep. Pete Sessions. (RELATED: Wall Street Wants Patrick McHenry To Be The House’s Permanent Speaker)

Speaker pro Tempore Patrick McHenry said he hopes to schedule a floor vote by Tuesday, according to Punchbowl.