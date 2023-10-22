Elaine Devry Dead At 93

Elaine Devry, a talented actress with a career spanning classic films like “The Atomic Kid” and “A Guide for the Married Man,” has passed away at 93.

Devry made headlines not only for her on-screen presence but also for her marriage to iconic actor Mickey Rooney. Her passing occurred on Sept. 20 at her home in Grants Pass, Oregon, as seen on a public notice by a local funeral home. Her cause of death was not disclosed.

Her filmography includes roles in films such as “China Doll” (1958), “Man-Trap” (1961), “The Last Time I Saw Archie” (1961), “Diary of a Madman” (1963), “The Cheyenne Social Club” (1970), “Bless the Beasts & Children” (1971), “The Boy Who Cried Werewolf” (1973), and “Herbie Rides Again” (1974), per IMDB.

Throughout her career, Devry also made numerous appearances in popular TV series’, gracing shows like “Bachelor Father,” “Perry Mason,” “Death Valley Days,” “77 Sunset Strip,” “My Three Sons,” “Hawaiian Eye,” “I Dream of Jeannie,” “Family Affair,” “Cannon,” and “Marcus Welby, M.D.” Her versatility as an actress earned her a special place in the hearts of viewers. (RELATED: Iconic Disney Animator Rolly Crump Dies At 93)

Born as Thelma Elaine Mahnken on January 10, 1930, in Compton, California, Devry initially pursued modeling while attending Compton High School and Compton Community College. Later, she moved to Butte, Montana, where she married Dan Ducich in 1948. However, their marriage was short-lived, as Ducich was convicted of armed robbery and sentenced to probation in the following year, leading to their divorce in 1952, per The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Devry’s marriage to Rooney took place in Las Vegas in Nov. 1952, leading to her appearance in “A Slight Case of Larceny,” co-starring with Rooney, in the following year. Their union, however, ended in a divorce in Mexico in Dec. 1958, a revelation that remained private for several months. Despite the end of their marriage, Devry continued to shine in her acting career, THR added.

In 1975, Devry found love again when she married actor Will J. White. She continued to maintain a low profile in her later years. A funeral service for Elaine Devry took place on Oct. 7.