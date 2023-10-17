Maren Morris’ Marriage Comes To An End: REPORT

Maren Morris’ marriage has reportedly come to an end.

The famous country artist and her estranged husband Ryan Hurd have called it quits after five years of marriage, according to Us Weekly. The pair reportedly cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split.

Neither party has issued a public statement regarding the purported termination of their marriage.

It was not made immediately clear whether Morris or Hurd filed the divorce documents. However, the documents did reveal the two have a prenup in place to protect their assets and valuables, according to Us Weekly.

The date noted on the divorce filing also coincides with their date of separation, per Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old singer began dating Hurd in 2015 after meeting while co-writing the 2014 hit single “Last Turn Home” by Tim McGraw, according to Us Weekly.

Hurd proposed to Morris two years later, and they proceeded to start their lives together. (RELATED: REPORT: Ariana Grande Settles Just Weeks After Filing For Divorce)

The couple exchanged “I do’s” a year after getting engaged. They were married in a ceremony held in Nashville in March 2018, according to Us Weekly.

The couple welcomed their only child to the world, a son named Hayes Andrew Hurd, in March 2020, Us Weekly noted. Their proposed custody arrangements with Hayes have not yet been publicized.

Morris announced her departure from music in October.