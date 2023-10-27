Bella Hadid Breaks Her Silence After Receiving Death Threats For Supporting Palestine

Supermodel Bella Hadid broke her silence on the war in Israel and addressed the numerous death threats she has received in recent days.

“Forgive me for my silence,” she wrote. “I have yet to find the ideal words for this deeply intricate and horrific past 2 weeks, weeks that have turned the world’s attention back towards a situation that has been taking innocent lives and affecting families for decades. I’ve been sent hundreds of death threats daily, my phone number has been leaked, and my family has felt to be in danger. But I can not be silenced any longer,” she wrote in a statement, according to TMZ.

Bella and her sister Gigi are half-Palestinian on the paternal side — their father is real estate developer Mohamed Hadid. Gigi and Bella have been vocal about their pro-Palestinian beliefs in the past. After the Hamas attacks, Gigi spoke out, and the Israeli government scolded her.

This is the first time Bella has spoken out about the current situation in Israel.

“Fear is not an option. The people and children of Palestine, especially Gaza, cannot afford our silence. We are not brave – they are,” she said.

“My heart is bleeding with pain from the trauma I am seeing unfold, as well as the generational trauma of my Palestinian blood,” she said.

“It’s important to understand the hardship of what it is to be Palestinian, in a world that sees us as nothing more than terrorists resisting peace. It is harmful, it is shameful, and its categorically untrue.”

Her statement predominantly aligned with the Palestinian people, but the supermodel did nod to the Israeli’s in a few sentences.(RELATED: REPORT: Hadid Family Fears For Their Lives After Allegedly Receiving Graphic Death Threats Over Support Of Palestine)

“I mourn for the Israeli families that have been dealing with the pain and aftermath of October 7,” she wrote, followed by, “I condemn the terrorist attacks on any civilians, anywhere.”

Hadid concluded her statement by saying, “I stand with humanity, knowing that peace and safety belong to us all.”