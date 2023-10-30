‘Barbie’ Director Reveals Which Hollywood Superstar Inspired Ken

Director Greta Gerwig named Sylvester Stallone as the surprising inspiration for Ken in the “Barbie” movie, during a panel discussion on Friday.

Gerwig said she and Gosling bonded over their love of Stallone and were able to draw from his fashion style to influence Ken’s character in the film.

“We had so long to think about it and talk about it, and he and I really did,” she said. “His faux mink came from Sylvester Stallone’s amazing outfits,” she revealed after a special screening of “Barbie” at the Directors Guild of America, according to People.

Greta Gerwig Says Sylvester Stallone Inspired Ken in Barbie Movie, Ryan Gosling ‘Loves’ Him https://t.co/bm5ISll3vq — People (@people) October 30, 2023

Gerwig went on to state that the famous action star was the catalyst behind a number of stylistic decisions that were made for the film, and she took great pleasure in being able to expand on Ken’s character traits in this unique way. She said the fur coat that was famously worn by Stallone in the 1970s and 1980s became the signature statement for Ken when his character took over Barbieland in the “Barbie” movie.

She shared her excitement about bonding with Gosling over Stallone’s influence on the role.

“Ryan Gosling also loves Sylvester Stallone,” she said, according to People. “When I think of adorned men, I think he’s probably the best one.”

Gerwig went on to state just how much of an impact Stallone had on the film.

“And I feel like Ken was nothing if not a man in search of adornment. So that was a really key moment where we were like, it is, it’s Sly,” she said. “And we talked about specific moments we really loved in his films.” (RELATED: Cillian Murphy Openly Declares He’d Be Willing To Play Ken In The Next ‘Barbie’)

Gerwig was joined by composer Mark Ronson and superstar singer Dua Lipa on the panel.

“Barbie” has been one of the biggest box office hits of 2023 to date.