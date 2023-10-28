‘These Nipples Are Harder’: Kim Kardashian’s New Lingerie Product Line Leaves Little To The Imagination

Kim Kardashian released a tantalizing ad Friday for her new Skims product line, the Ultimate Nipple Bra.

The reality television superstar was dressed in a skin-tight outfit with nipples protruding from beneath her clothes. But they weren’t her actual nipples; rather, those nipples were built into the new bra she’s putting on the market.

Kim Kardashian stuns for her new @SKIMS Ultimate Nipple Bra. pic.twitter.com/YtEL4rPXKF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 27, 2023

The promotional video starts with Kardashian sitting behind a computer, citing some professionally-sounding facts.

“Earth’s temperatures are getting hotter. The sea levels are rising. The ice sheets are shrinking,” she said.

“And I’m not a scientist, but I do believe everyone can use their skill set to do their part,” she added, setting up the comedic twist.

Kardashian stood up, put her hard nipples on full display and assured fans that, in spite of the warming trends in the environment, hard nipples were still easily attainable.

“That’s why I’m introducing a brand new bra with a built-in nipple. So no matter how hot it is, you’ll always look cold,” she said.

Kardashian then turned up the heat with her description of her new product line.

“Some days are hard, but these nipples are harder. Unlike the icebergs, these aren’t going anywhere.” (RELATED: Several Iconic Supermodels Join Kim Kardashian For Her New Fashion Campaign)

“The nipple bra will officially be available on the Skims website on October 31—and while this may not seem like a product that will make the world a better place, 10% of sales from the Ultimate Nipple Bra will be donated to 1% for the Planet,” she concluded.