Jim Harbaugh To Reportedly Receive Extension From Michigan After All Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal

Jim Harbaugh might get his contract extension after all.

The Michigan head coach and Wolverines program are being slammed with allegations that they ran an extraordinary sign-stealing operation that was spanned the whole nation.

Over the weekend, a report from The Wall Street Journal claimed that Michigan took an extension away from their skipper that would have given him the highest salary in the Big 10. Harbaugh denied that report in a press conference Monday.

It appears that Harbaugh is right, as Chris Balas of On3 reported Tuesday morning that conversations continued between the head coach and Michigan, and that the university’s board is apparently “unanimous” in its decision to give Harbaugh an extension.

Balas said the following (courtesy of BroBible): “The U-M administration and others met Sunday morning to discuss the NCAA’s findings and determine how to proceed. While rumors spread that it was about a potential Harbaugh ‘resignation’ or perhaps even suspension, it was just the opposite.” (RELATED: ‘You’re Part Of The Problem’: Dabo Swinney Unleashes On Clemson Fan After He Calls Him Out Over Losing)

“Based on what they were presented, most were in favor of moving forward with the extension,” Balas continued. “By Monday morning, it appeared to be a lock, with details expected to be finalized Tuesday. There was some consternation among some Monday night, but several sources indicate the Board of Regents was ‘unanimous’ in its support of the extension.”

Per sources close to the Program: Jim Harbaugh’s contract extension is moving forward and “very” quickly. This contract would make him the highest paid coach in the Big Ten. Crazy spin of events since the false reports two days ago. pic.twitter.com/RtAWkkBHcH — College Football Report (@CFBRep) October 31, 2023

Wild stuff.