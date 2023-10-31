Kim Kardashian’s Son Flips Paparazzi The Bird

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s seven-year-old son, Saint West, gave the finger to the paparazzi while attending an outing with his friends on Friday.

Video footage of the boy flipping off the press has gone viral online, with more than 12.7 million views on Twitter alone. The video shows Saint as he and his friends stepped out of the back seat of a car. He looked around, saw the paparazzi taking his photograph, and smirked, before putting his middle finger in the air.

Kanye West’s son Saint West hopped out the car with his mom and friends, then he flipped off the paparazzi 😂 pic.twitter.com/S1pSxbBWII — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) October 31, 2023

Kardashian noticed the gesture, and acted quickly to try rectifying her son’s actions. Video shows the 43-year-old mother of four putting her hands on top of Saint’s, pushing them down and saying, “Stop it!” as she tried to move her son along along.

The camera man can be heard laughing at Saint’s display of bad behavior.

Kardashian, Saint and a group of his pals were pulling up for dinner at Islands Restaurant when the incident transpired, according to Complex.

This isn’t the first time Kardashian’s son has been recorded flipping off members of the press as they attempt to photograph him. In September, the boy gave the paparazzi the bird outside the same restaurant, the outlet noted.

Kardashian recently spoke out about her son’s behavior and her desire to have a male role model in his life on “The Kardashians.” She hired a male nanny to watch over him, and noted that the absence of Saint’s father, Kanye West, has proven to be challenging for her. (RELATED: James Cameron Appears To Give Fans The Middle Finger After ‘Avatar’ Screening)

The two divorced in 2022.

“It’s really hard for me to be really strict and to discipline a lot,” Kardashian said, according to People. “My parents weren’t strict at all and sometimes because I’m really busy, it would be amazing if I had a partner who would tap me out and take over and handle it but, you know, it can’t happen like that.”