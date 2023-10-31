Rep. Pramila Jayapal’s Sister Reportedly Plans On Running For House Seat In Oregon

Washington Democratic Pramila Jayapal’s sister is reportedly planning on running for Congress in Portland after incumbent Democratic Rep. Earl Blumenauer announced Monday he would not seek re-election.

Blumenauer announced Monday that he would not run for re-election, having sat in his seat since 1996. Multnomah County Commissioner Susheela Jayapal is planning on announcing her bid for the seat, The Oregonian reported, citing multiple sources with direct knowledge.

The Multnomah County commissioners recently voted down a resolution to issue a joint statement condemning the Hamas attack on Israel and to light up a local bridge in support of Israel. Jayapal issued a statement, saying, “I don’t actually have the words to express my horror on Hamas’ attack on Israel. It was and continues to be shocking and appalling in its violence and magnitude, and my heart breaks for the people across Israel and Palestine,” according to KCBY 11.

“No single statement can capture the complexities of the region’s history and current situation. What is clear is this: All people deserve to live in peace, safety, and freedom.” (RELATED: ‘This Woman Hates Israel’: Leo Terrell Blows Up On Rep. Jayapal, Dems For Anti-Israel Stance)

Chair Vega Pederson used her executive authority to light the Morrison Bridge in honor of Israel, according to the report.

Rep. Jayapal issued a similar statement, saying she condemns Hamas’ “terrorist attack” but also condemned Israel for allegedly refusing to aid Palestinians.