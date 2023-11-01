Nancy Pelosi Subpoenaed In Criminal Case

Democratic Rep. Nancy Pelosi was subpoenaed in a California criminal case Wednesday.

Pelosi’s announcement was read on the House floor by reading clerk Tylease Alli, and did not specify what the criminal case was about. Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was attacked in his house in October 2022. (RELATED: ‘Failure Of House Leadership’: Dem Rep Excoriates Own Party, Pelosi For Not Passing Bill Banning Stock Trading)

WATCH:



“This is to notify you formally pursuant to rule 8 of the rules of the House of Representatives, that I, the honorable Nancy Pelosi, speaker emerita, and U.S. representative for the 11th congressional district of California, have been served with third party subpoenas from the prosecution and defendant to produce documents in a criminal case in the United States district court for the northern district of California,” the statement read.

“After consultation with the office of general counsel, I have determined that compliance with the subpoenas is consistent with the privileges and rights of the house,” the statement continued. “To the extent requires production of nonprivileged information the responses to the subpoenas will be identical. Signed, sincerely, Nancy Pelosi, speaker emerita.”

Paul Pelosi was arrested in June 2022 for driving under the influence after a May 2022 accident. He later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to five days in jail, while the vehicle involved in the wreck was auctioned off.

The congresswoman’s office told Punchbowl News’ Jake Sherman that they will not be commenting on any legal matters.

Pelosi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated accordingly.

