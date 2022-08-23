Paul Pelosi Pleads Guilty To DUI, Sentencing Includes 5 Days Of Jail Time

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, pled guilty to driving under the influence after being arrested in May.

Pelosi, 82, pled guilty to one count of DUI, according to court records obtained by TMZ. He was subsequently sentenced to three years of probation, five days of jail time with credit for any time served, the outlet reported.

Part of Pelosi’s probation includes eight hours of a court work program, a three month drinking and driving course, and will have an ignition interlock device affixed to his car for a year, TMZ continued. He’ll also be paying a $150 fine, TMZ noted.

He was initially charged with two misdemeanors for driving under the influence causing injury and driving with a blood alcohol level of .08%, TMZ continued. He initially pleaded not guilty to both charges at the start of August, the outlet noted.

Pelosi was arrested in Napa Valley, California, after he was involved in a car accident while under the influence of alcohol near midnight one Saturday in May. There were no injuries reported from the crash, which involved Pelosi’s Porsche and a Jeep. He was held on $5,000 bail the night of his arrest. (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Proves It’s Pretty Easy To Smuggle Bombs Into Europe)

Local law enforcement refused to release their body cam footage from the incident due to the ongoing investigation. It’s unclear whether this footage will now be released as a result of Pelosi’s sentencing.