‘I Find It Deplorable’: Lou Holtz Blasts Michigan For Sign-Stealing Allegations

The entirety of college football has their eyes on the University of Michigan program because of the NCAA’s ongoing investigation into the team over an alleged sign-stealing operation.

The Wolverines are being slammed with accusations of sending staffers to games of opponents that they have on their schedule to collect intel regarding offensive and defensive signs being used to call plays. Believed to be the centerpiece of the NCAA’s investigation, Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was hit with a suspension last month.

It’s prohibited by the NCAA for teams to partake in advanced in-person scouting of opposition, according to Fox News.

“Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents (in the same season) is prohibited,” states the NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1.

(RELATED: Jim Harbaugh To Reportedly Receive Extension From Michigan After All Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal) Making an appearance on OutKick’s “Hot Mic with Hutton & Withrow,” legendary college football coach Lou Holtz gave his take on the scandal surrounding Michigan, labeling the investigation into the Wolverines as “deplorable.”

“I find it deplorable about what the rumors are going around.” said Holtz. “I’ve been coaching a long time… when I first started out I used to be a scout, I would go scout the other team. “Then they said no scouting, you can’t go… so there hasn’t been any scouting for years. I’m all for any advantage you can get legally.” “There’s a video on different channels, where it would show the Michigan players looking at the Ohio State bench, and then they all turn once they get the signals. So I just think it’s deplorable and I think it’s bad. I think they should definitely get to the bottom of it before they decide who’s going to play for the national championship.”

