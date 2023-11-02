Biden’s New Executive Order Forces AI To Be Woke

Even more than usual, the corporate media is propping up Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as laser-focused on an executive order regarding artificial intelligence (AI). It appears the Biden administration cares so deeply about the issue because they’re using their political power to force AI to be woke.

The Biden administration is requiring AI companies “address algorithmic discrimination” and ensure AI “advances equity,” according to an executive order enacted Oct. 30.

In short, these deadbeats are trying to make AI a woke diversity machine.

