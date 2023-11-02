‘Your Sperm Specifically, I Don’t Trust’: Kelly Ripa Has Awkward Conversation With Alec Baldwin

Kelly Ripa had the most awkward conversation with Alec Baldwin about his sperm during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s “Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa.”

Ripa spoke to Baldwin about fatherhood and asked if he planned on having any more children.

“I’m done. I’m done,” he quickly replied.

After some banter on the topic, Ripa strangely commented, ““I’m gonna tell you something. When I’ve seen you go in the ocean, Alec Baldwin, I get out because you know, I’ve gone through menopause, but I still, I don’t trust your sperm,” she said on the podcast. “Your sperm specifically, I don’t trust.”

Baldwin jokingly responded, “But I think I got to the point where if I just say the word baby, any woman within 50 or a hundred feet of me is likely to get pregnant,”

Ripa started off by grilling Baldwin about how sure he actually was about not having anymore children.

“You’re totally done. How do you know that?” she asked.

The 65-year-old actor shared a personal story about just how “done” he really is.

He told her about a recent surgery he underwent that carried a risk of cutting a nerve near his pelvis.

Baldwin shared a joke he told the doctor at the time.

“Oh, you can just rip that out if you want. Just take that nerve, get a pair of pliers and just pull it out during the surgery because I don’t need that anymore,” he said, “We’re done!”

At that point, Ripa said, “I doubt it would work for you,” and launched into her story about his sperm in the ocean. (RELATED: REPORT: Alec Baldwin Accused Of Having An Icy Exchange With Female Server)

Baldwin has seven children with his current wife, Hilaria, ranging in ages from 14 months to 10 years. He also fathered a daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.