‘I’m Not Even Gonna Answer That’: Shedeur Sanders Hilariously Calls Out Reporter For ‘Setup Question’

Talk about spicy!

After the Colorado football program started the season off 3-0, things have gone straight down the toilet for the Buffaloes since then.

In their last six games, Colorado has only put up one W, with their most recent game being a Saturday defeat to Oregon State, losing 26-19 while questions surround the Buffs‘ play-calling on the offensive side of the ball.

Making a change, Colorado issued play-calling duties to Pat Shurmur rather than Sean Lewis, and as a result, quarterback Shedeur Sanders was hit with questions over the decision. Well, there happened to be one question in particular that got under Sanders’ skin, and that was regarding the style differences and if there’s one person that he would like to see call plays.

Yeah, Sheduer wasn’t playing that game … at all.

“I mean at that point you just asked me just a setup question,” replied Sanders. “You just want just a headline question. I’m not even gonna answer that.”

“You’re just asking me just a setup question… You just want just a headline question. I’m not even gonna answer that.” Shedeur Sanders didn’t want to answer a reporter’s question about play callers after the loss ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Dy6OyGbUcI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

Man, this is great.

I know Colorado’s been taking L after L, but I can’t help but to love the Sanders family — Deion and Shedeur in particular. Even in defeat, these dudes know how to produce the laughs and popcorn content. (RELATED: REPORT: Michigan Quietly Fired Staffer After Online Video Allegedly Shows Him Attempting To Solicit A 13-Year-Old)

Gotta love it.