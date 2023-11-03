Deion Sanders Makes Major Shakeup At Colorado — Will It Stop Their Losing Skid?

Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes are making a coaching change.

Sanders is bringing quality control analyst Pat Shurmur into the coaching staff to call plays, Action Network HQ’s Brett McMurphy reported.

Colorado quality control analyst Pat Shurmur will take over play-calling duties from OC Sean Lewis vs. Oregon State, sources told @ActionNetworkHQ. Deion Sanders must elevate Shurmur from analyst to full-time coach to be eligible to coach. Lewis will still signal the plays in, a… — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2023

Shurmur, the former head coach of the NFL’s New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, takes over the play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Sean Lewis after the Buffaloes only managed to put up a measly 16 points against their rival UCLA Bruins on Saturday.

The Buffaloes fell to the Bruins to mark their fourth loss in their last five games following a three game win streak to start the year.

The team garnered a massive amount of media attention after hiring Sanders away from Jacksonville State before the season began. His presence led to an unprecedented flood of interest, and money, in the program and he led his team to a shocking upset over national title runner up TCU to start the year. After racking up two more wins after that game, the team hit a brick wall in week four, losing to the then-10-ranked Oregon Ducks by a whopping 36 points.

It’s been downhill ever since for Coach Prime, whose Buffaloes have only managed one win since, an uninspiring three point victory over a lousy Arizona State team. (RELATED: ‘This Is The Worst We’re Gonna Be’: Deion Sanders Pops Off Warning And Talks His Ish After Blowout Loss To Oregon)

While the Shurmur move is undoubtedly a welcome shake up, it’s hard to look at it as the answer. Even if we ignore Shurmur’s atrocious 19-46 record as an NFL head coach, the offense is hardly Colorado’s only issue. The week before the UCLA loss, Sanders’ Buffs fell to rival Stanford 46-43. A few weeks before that massively hyped NFL prospect quarterback Caleb Williams picked their defense apart as they fell to the USC Trojans 48-41.

Shurmur can call plays all the live-long day. If Colorado’s defense keeps putting up 40 point stinkers, this team isn’t going anywhere.