KJ Osborn Left Lying On The Field Completely Still, Carted Off After Being Knocked Out Cold From Horrifying Hit

KJ Osborn — who is a wide receiver for the Minnesota Vikings — was lying on the field completely still after a vicious hit by Atlanta Falcons defenders, being carted off during the Sunday afternoon contest.

After catching a 13-yard reception from Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs in a 3rd-and-8 situation, Osborn suffered a concussion and was forced to leave the game. Dobbs, himself, was also in the game because of a concussion to rookie Jaren Hall in the first half.

Following Osborn catching the ball and coming back down the field after jumping, two Atlanta defenders sprinted into the scene and smashed Osborn with clear helmet-to-helmet contact being at play. When the Falcons defenders got up from the turf, Osborn remained down and still as ice as medical staff was instantly called out to assist.

WATCH:

WR KJ Osborn is being carted off after Jeff Okudah delivered an illegal hit pic.twitter.com/Di22APbHUb — MSN (@mnspnews) November 5, 2023

Players from each team went down on one knee as Osborn started moving around. Originally, trainers brought a backboard for Osborn, but fortunately, he stood up on his own power and also walked to the cart.

With the circumstances of the hit being what they are, things could have gone much worse for Osborn, with him being able to walk being a huge welcome sight for everyone in attendance and television viewers. (RELATED: REPORT: Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Is New England Patriots’ ‘Home Run Choice’ To Replace Bill Belichick)

With Justin Jefferson being out with a hamstring injury, the Vikings were already short at the wide receiver position, with Osborn being used more as a result in the past few games — rookie Jordan Addison‘s injury also played its part as well.