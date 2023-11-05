REPORT: Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel Is New England Patriots’ ‘Home Run Choice’ To Replace Bill Belichick

Robert Kraft is looking for a power move!

Bill Belichick’s first season as the head coach of the New England Patriots was 2000, which also happens to be the last campaign that the Patriots have performed as badly as they have this year.

In that 2000 season, the Pats began things with a 2-7 record, finishing with a 5-11 losing tally. It also happens to be the last losing campaign that New England had all the way up to 2020 — that’s when Cam Newton came in to replace Tom Brady as the starting QB. After suffering a 20-17 loss Sunday to the Washington Commanders, the Patriots are now 2-7 here in 2023, and just like 2000, it looks like the Foxborough boys are going to finish with a losing season.

It will be the Patriots‘ third losing year in the last four seasons.

With the constant losing, Belichick’s future with the organization has been under one hell of a spotlight for weeks now, and as New England continues to lose, the chatter only gets louder and louder. (RELATED: Could Bill Belichick Be Traded To The Washington Commanders? That’s The ‘Chatter’ Around The NFL)

And though it seems very unlikely that an in-season head coaching switch will take place, we could potentially have some popcorn entertainment during the offseason, and that’s because of who Patriots owner Robert Kraft is eyeing to potentially replace Belichick as his skipper — Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

“Two sources close to the Patriots have independently said the same thing: They believe Vrabel, currently the Titans’ coach, is the Krafts’ ‘home run’ choice to succeed Belichick,” wrote Ben Volin of The Boston Globe.

If Bill Belichick moves on after the 2023 season, could the Patriots try to bring Mike Vrabel home? https://t.co/Q02q5esa5a — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2023

