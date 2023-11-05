USC’s Caleb Williams Sobs Uncontrollably After Trojans Suffer 52-42 Shootout Loss Against Washington

Rough … just rough.

Quarterback Caleb Williams and his USC Trojans suffered one hell of a loss Saturday night to Washington, and following the game, he was spotted crying uncontrollably in the stands with his family while being held by what appeared to be his mother.

In truly one of the saddest moments in college football history, Williams was seen in his relative’s arms while sitting across the guardrail as he sobbed, realizing that the chances of USC qualifying for the College Football Playoff completely evaporated.

The Huskies took out the Trojans, 52-42.

“I want to go home and cuddle with my dog and watch some shows,” responded Williams via Fox News to a question of how he was feeling following a heartbreaking loss after another impressive stat line. (RELATED: ‘I’m Not Even Gonna Answer That’: Shedeur Sanders Hilariously Calls Out Reporter For ‘Setup Question’)

“Like, we lost the game. I work hard throughout months, years to have big games like this, try and go win and play your best, each and every one of us. We came out with a loss today, so emotionally I want to go home and I want to play with my dog.”

Williams threw for a total of 312 yards and three touchdowns.

WATCH:

Caleb Williams shares an emotional moment with his family after the loss pic.twitter.com/4WJemvAb4r — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 5, 2023

I feel for Caleb, I really do, and y’all know how much I love Los Angeles and the University of Southern California, but this is so college football … an incredible game that can end in heartbreak.

Rough, but look at the bright side, Caleb, you’re setting yourself up nicely for millions of dollars in the NFL.