It Seems Like A ‘Barbenheimer’ Movie Is Actually Happening, And It Looks Absolutely Insane

If you had a hard time choosing between seeing “Barbie” and “Oppenheimer,” producer Charles Band just made things a whole lot easier.

Band confirmed to People that a “Barbenheimer” spoof movie is in the works and he promises it will be a “witty little weird movie that unites people with laughter and fun — that reminds us movies can simply be escapism.” The blockbuster craze that reinstated faith in the movie theater experience is now coming back in a big way. Band is merging both films together in what is expected to be an epic movie experience.

A Barbenheimer Spoof Movie Is in the Works from Puppet Master Producer: ‘A Crazy, Candy-Colored Romp’ https://t.co/EToaQliNZw — People (@people) November 6, 2023

Moviegoers can expect some wild and crazy fun with this new film.

“We’re making a crazy, candy-colored romp that riffs on two movies that literally have nothing in common and yet when placed together, make perfect — and perfectly strange — harmonious bedfellows,” Band told People.

If that’s not enough to make fans wild with excitement, there’s more.

The tagline for the upcoming film already has fans anxious to see more.

“D-Cup, A-Bomb” is the perfect line to explain how Band is pairing Greta Gerwig’s fun and colorful “Barbie” with the darkness of Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer.”

The upcoming “Barbenheimer” flick will tell the story of Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer, a scientist doll from Dolltopia that has a boyfriend named Twink Dollman. She eventually “ventures into the real world where she experiences humanity at its worst and, naturally, decides to build a giant nuclear bomb to take it all out,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The B-Movie mashup will see a Dr. Bambi J Barbenheimer living in Dolltopia, and after a trip to the real world leaves her spiteful against humanity, she decides to blow it all up. https://t.co/wF1mLQ9WPj pic.twitter.com/Qc17LY84L8 — IGN (@IGN) November 6, 2023

The fun flick will begin production in 2024 but has not yet announced a cast or director, according to People.

It will be released under Band’s Full Moon Features production company, and will also include a bunch of keepsake items that are sure to be snatched up by fans. (RELATED: Cillian Murphy Openly Declares He’d Be Willing To Play Ken In The Next ‘Barbie’)

“On top of Barbenheimer the movie, Full Moon will add some crazy merch to our already robust line of toys, including a Dr. Barbenheimer action figure riding a nuclear missile a la Dr. Strangelove,” Band told People.

“This is going to be a fun one, and I’m super excited to bring Barbenheimer to life!” he said.