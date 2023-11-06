‘I Believe He Can’t Win’: Iowa Governor Talks Trump Polls, Calls For ‘Effective Leader’ In 2024

Republican Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called for an “effective leader” to “turn this country around” on NBC News Monday night, stating that she does not believe former President Donald Trump can win the general election.

Reynolds appeared on an NBC News exclusive in a joint interview with Florida governor and presidential candidate Ron DeSantis, before officially announcing her endorsement of the candidate at an Iowa rally Monday night. (RELATED: DeSantis Picks Up Endorsement From Governor Of Early Primary State)

“I believe he can’t win,” Reynold stated when asked about Trump’s current lead, according to general polls in swing states.

“And I believe Ron can and that’s a big reason I got behind him. I do not think he’ll win the general – you will see the media shift and come at him. So the narrative that we’re seeing now is not going to be the narrative, he is the candidate. It’s not going to be, that’s all there is to it. He can’t win.”

However, when asked if she would endorse Trump if he ended up winning the endorsement, the governor stated that she would support “whoever the Republican nominee is.”

“I’m a Republican, and I’m going to support whoever the Republican nominee is, so, you know, that’s what we should do. That’s what I will do. So whoever’s the winner is who I’ll get behind. I’m just – I’m confident this is going to be the guy,” Reynolds stated while nodding to DeSantis.

“This is the most effective leader that I have ever seen. This is a guy that can get things done and he has a record to prove it. And if we want to turn this country around and get it back on track and really take it to the next level, then Ron DeSantis is the guy that you should be supporting and voting for.”

DeSantis has trailed behind Trump for the Republican nominee by roughly 41 points, according to data from FiveThirtyEight. (RELATED: ‘Iowans Who Made The Decision’: Gov. Kim Reynolds Fires Back At Trump’s Claim That He Helped Her Win In 2018)

“I don’t base my decision on polls. I take a look at who I believe is the right person for the right job. I believe that Ron is the right person for the right job. And I’m there – he won’t be outworked and I believe he’s going to win. And so I think I’m going to be the one that’s going to be smiling on at the end of the campaign,” Reynolds concluded.

Trump additionally weighed in before Reynolds endorsed DeSantis, warning her that the move would bring the “end of her political career” noting MAGA would “never support her again,” according to Fox News.