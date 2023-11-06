Dr. Phil Announces Comeback With His Own TV Network

Dr. Phil is returning to television, and this time he’ll back with his own network and primetime show.

The famous talk show host and his wife Robin revealed the big news Monday morning in a video posted to Twitter.

“I’m coming back in primetime on a whole new network that’s called Merit Street Media,” Dr. Phil said. “It’s my new network, but I got some news that I want to share with you about that,” he teased. He proceeded to point at the camera as he addressed the general public. “This is actually not my network. This is our network.”

It’s Official. Dr. Phil is going Primetime.

A new time. A new network.

It doesn’t get bigger than this.

Dr. Phil and Robin introduce us to Merit Street Media. pic.twitter.com/Pv9nCCZV1P — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) November 6, 2023

Dr. Phil went on to describe the direction his new show will take and drove the message home to fans his content would be based on audience request.

“This is something that’s going to be focused entirely on what’s important to you … and Dr. Phil is going to be on in primetime,” he said, as Robin nodded excitedly next to him. “Every night in primetime talking about the things that you tell me you want to focus on — things you want to hear about.”

The first episode is scheduled to premiere February 26, and he promises it will feature information and topics the viewing public can relate to. (RELATED: ‘They’re Coddled’: Bill Maher, Dr. Phil Tear Into ‘Woke’ College Students Who Don’t Like Free Speech)

Robin and Dr. Phil excitedly encouraged fans to attend in person and be part of their live studio audience in Texas.

He repeatedly asked viewers to “write in” and tell him about the topics they feel are most pressing so he can address the issues that strike close to home for his audience.

Dr. Phil’s original talk show ended in May after 21 seasons.