Ex-CIA Officer Pleads Guilty To Drugging And Sexually Assaulting Over Two Dozen Women Overseas

Former CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal sex abuse charges, admitting to drugging and sexually assaulting at least two dozen women during his overseas postings.

The 47-year-old San Diego native kept a collection of nearly 500 videos and photographs documenting his assaults, which date back to 2006 and span multiple countries, including Mexico and Peru, prosecutors said, according to The Associated Press (AP). Raymond, described by prosecutors as an experienced sexual predator, cataloged his victims and organized them by name, ethnicity and physical characteristics, the outlet noted.

His crimes were uncovered in 2020 when a woman he met on Tinder screamed for help from his balcony in Mexico City, leading to his arrest, per AP.

U.S. officials discovered incriminating online searches and emails indicating his intent to procure substances facilitating his assaults, the outlet reported. The CIA has faced increased scrutiny in recent months as numerous women have come forward, detailing instances of sexual assaults, unwanted touching and alleged efforts by the agency to silence them, according to AP.

Ex-CIA officer Brian Jeffrey Raymond accused of sexually abusing dozens of women pleads guilty to federal chargeshttps://t.co/FzPI53FEoA pic.twitter.com/fjAbr1cTy0 — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) November 7, 2023

CIA Director William Burns condemned Raymond’s crimes, acknowledging the seriousness of the allegations and the declaring agency’s commitment to ensuring justice is served, the outlet reported. The CIA has taken steps to streamline claims, support victims and expedite disciplinary actions against those involved in misconduct, AP noted. (RELATED: CIA Covered Up Staff Sex Crimes Committed Against Minors)

“As this case shows, we are committed to engaging with law enforcement to ensure that justice is served,” the CIA said in a statement, per AP. “In addition, we take any allegations of sexual assault or sexual harassment extremely seriously and have taken significant steps to ensure we maintain a safe, inclusive and respectful environment for our workforce.”

Raymond, who withdrew a previous guilty plea last year, pleaded guilty to four of the 25 criminal counts, including sexual abuse, coercion and transportation of obscene material, as part of the agreement, according to the outlet. Prosecutors dismissed the most serious charge of aggravated sexual abuse, AP noted.