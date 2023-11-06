Poll Sets Off Tidal Wave Of Anti-Biden ’24 Sentiment Among Big Shot Liberals

A New York Times/Siena College poll set off a tidal wave of anti-President Joe Biden sentiment for the 2024 race from a handful of big shot liberals who appear to be questioning whether the incumbent is up to the task.

The poll found former President Donald Trump leading Biden in five out of six crucial swing states by substantial margins. Trump polls ahead of Biden in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Michigan by at least three points — if not 10 — in some cases. Wisconsin is the only other swing state in which Biden holds a slight lead within the margin of error over Trump.

CNN’s David Axelrod sounded the alarm Sunday morning, posting on Twitter, that while Biden should be “proud of his accomplishments” and beating Trump should, in theory, should be easy, “the stakes of miscalculation here are too dramatic to ignore.”

“Only @JoeBiden can make this decision. If he continues to run, he will be the nominee of the Democratic Party. What he needs to decide is whether that is wise; whether it’s in HIS best interest or the country’s?”

Former Democratic National Committee Chairman Ed Rendell said in a WABC 77 interview with John Catsimatidis that “there is nervousness among the donors and some of the elected officials that Joe Biden won’t be a strong candidate because of doubts Americans have about his health. And those doubts have been expressed in the polls.” (RELATED: ‘I Mean, Wow’: CNN’s Poppy Harlow Stunned To See Trump’s Gains Among Black Voters In New Poll)

Director of Defending Democracy Together Bill Kristol posted on Twitter that Biden needs to make an act of “personal sacrifice.”

“It’s time. President Biden has served our country well. I’m confident he’ll do so for the next year. But it’s time for an act of personal sacrifice and public spirit. It’s time to pass the torch to the next generation. It’s time for Biden to announce he won’t run in 2024.”

Washington Post columnist David Ignatius warned that President Joe Biden will have to “sling warm mud” to avoid a “cataclysmic” defeat against Trump.

“We’re really heading toward what I fear will be a cataclysmic election next year, and it will be — one final thought, one of the most negative campaigns I expect, that we’ve ever seen in our lifetimes. Just, you know, slinging more mud in both directions. It’s really Biden’s best hope is to — is to — is to — is to be so negative, so hard on Trump, that — that he — that enough of it sticks that he manages to squeak through. So I think we’re going to have unprecedented evidence of pretty nasty campaign season.”

Trump is also edging ahead in several swing states, according to a Bloomberg News and Morning Consult poll. Trump leads Biden in an average of 47% to 43% in Arizona, Michigan, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.