American Leftists Are Using A Playbook Straight Out Of Cuba To Come After Your Children, Cruz Writes In New Book

American children are being indoctrinated as foot soldiers for the left-wing agenda — and this tactic comes straight out of Cuba’s playbook.

That is one of the essential warnings ensconced in the pages of “Unwoke,” a new book set to release on Nov. 7 from Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Cultural Marxists masquerading as productive citizens have infiltrated key institutions in the United States, Cruz writes, which they wield to shape the upcoming generation into ideological weapons.

From big tech to universities and from the media to the bureaucracy, Cultural Marxists have seized control of our institutions. Unwoke is THE battle plan for how we take back our country. Preorder on Amazon today.https://t.co/FkVSVjGvA9 pic.twitter.com/fJM07UCfj1 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 2, 2023

Cruz explained that Marxist framework, originally applied to economics and property, penetrated through American universities, big tech companies, media outlets and bureaucracy as culture was gradually commandeered.

The book is more than just an assortment of arguments against America’s cultural decline. Cruz contextualizes each chapter of “Unwoke” with personal anecdotes about his own family’s experience in communist Cuba, where his father went to prison for acting as one of Fidel Castro’s young revolutionaries. Overt “acts of sabotage” such as burning government buildings and throwing Molotov cocktails led to Cruz’s father’s incarceration at age 17, inspiring him to flee the country for the United States.

“My father admitted he was wrong,” Cruz wrote, detailing the apologetic visits his father made later in life to each location where his devotion to Castro descended into violence. (RELATED: ‘Democrats Do Not Give a Damn’: Ted Cruz Blasts Biden’s Border Crisis)

Capturing children’s consciousness when they are but “malleable clay,” Cruz wrote, K-12 education in America systematically begins the indoctrination process before kids can even read. The senator’s grandmother was a sixth-grade teacher in Cuba who “feigned insanity” after she was ordered to teach Marxism.

“Marxist revolutions have always begun with the children,” Cruz wrote. “Young and idealistic and passionate and oh-so-unaware of the vicious perils that await them, teenagers can easily be swept up in the currents of revolution.”

Because it comprehensively exposes the strategic corrosion of major institutions, “Unwoke” is an American wake-up call. Cruz’s book gifts readers the knowledge necessary to combat hijacked culture in the United States, serving as a guide to take back the country.