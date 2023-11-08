‘They Weren’t Doing That For Obama’: MSNBC Host Clashes With Fmr Harris Spokesperson Over Biden As The Dem Nominee

Former Chief Spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris Symone Sanders-Townsend pushed back Wednesday against MSNBC host Katy Tur when questioned about whether Democrats should support Biden as the nominee for 2024.

Sanders-Townsend appeared on “Katy Tur Reports” emphasizing that regardless of whether people in the White House don’t feel “comfortable” with Joe Biden, it is his White House and they should “leave” if it bothers them. (RELATED: New CNN Poll Is Bad News For Biden As 2024 Election Cycle Kicks Off In Earnest)

“Do they really? Does the White House really feel comfortable with Joe Biden? Do they really feel comfortable running him for reelection? I’m serious,” Tur asked.

“First of all, it is Joe Biden’s White House. Right. So like if they don’t feel comfortable, they probably shouldn’t work there. But he is the candidate. I think that it is absolutely normal for voters, Democrats, even people that don’t have a ‘D’ behind their name to say, ‘hey, maybe we should look at someone different,’” Sanders-Townsend responded.

However, Tur interjected stating, “They weren’t doing that for Obama, come on Symone. They weren’t doing that for Bill Clinton either.”

“But look at what happened last night … Let’s talk about Andy Beshear. He ran on Bidenomics. He talked about the battery production facilities that were brought to Kentucky thanks to money from the Biden administration. He talked about the money going into infrastructure.”

“Is Biden even selling his own policies?” Tur questioned.

“I think that they need to stop talking about Bidenomics and just tell the people what it is, which is what the president has – I heard him do the other day when he talked about the money going to Amtrak and rail. He just told the people what it was, and so this notion that for some, there’s something wrong with Joe Biden they gotta get rid of him. The people ran on what Joe Biden was saying last night and they did pretty well,” Sanders-Townsend concluded.

Biden has been struggling in the polls since issues like the border crisis and inflation have affected millions of Americans. Although his campaign and the Democratic National Committee have spent roughly $7 million on positive TV ads, a recent Gallup poll showed that his approval rating slipped four points. (RELATED: ‘Just Stunning’: CNN Political Dir. Floored By Poll Showing Only 25% Of People Think Biden Has ‘Sharpness’ To Lead)

Since Biden has been in office, Republicans have questioned the president’s mental state. Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson also recently told Sean Hannity that Biden’s “cognitive decline” is “concerning.”