Ole Miss Football Coach Lane Kiffin Caught On Tape Cussing Out One Of His Players And Then Kicking Him Off The Team

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has a reputation for having fun and joking around, but in a recently released audio tape by the website Front Office Sports, he did anything but that.

In the recording, we hear Ole Miss defensive tackle DeSantio Rollins, who is a junior, apparently getting blasted by Kiffin back in March about the mental health break that he took. Kiffin’s words have been reported before. Rollins secretly recorded Kiffin, he admits in his lawsuit via OutKick.

“I wasn’t,” says Rollins.

“Well, what fucking world do you live in?,” Kiffin shouts.

“I don’t see why you have to be disrespectful, honestly,” Rollins responds.

“Get out of here. Go. Go. You’re off the team. You’re done. See ya. See ya,” says Kiffin.

“Because I’m,” Rollins says before being interrupted by Kiffin.

EXCLUSIVE: FOS has obtained audio of the heated exchange between Lane Kiffin and DT DeSanto Rollins after Rollins’ ‘mental health break.’ Ole Miss and Kiffin have motioned to dismiss a $40M lawsuit from Rollins. Full audio from @byajperez » https://t.co/DTEtRFYPxA pic.twitter.com/8GMoQuvTRi — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 9, 2023

“See ya. Go,” Kiffin says.

“Go, go. And guess what? We can kick you off the team. Go read your fucking rights about mental health. We can kick you off the team for not showing up. When the head coach asks to meet with you, and you don’t show up for weeks.” (RELATED: Nick Saban Just Bought Two Mercedes-Benz Dealerships In Beautiful Miami, Florida, For A Whopping $700M: REPORT)

“Ok, we can remove you from the team. It’s called being a football player. It’s called hiding behind shit and not showing up to work.”