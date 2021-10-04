Lane Kiffin To His OC After Infamous Alabama Pregame Interview: ‘I Just Said Something Really Stupid. You Better Score A Lot Of Points’

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin said an awesome line to his offensive coordinator at the start of the Alabama game.

The Crimson Tide crushed the Rebels this past weekend, and prior to the game, Kiffin told the sideline reporter people should get their “popcorn ready” because his squad was fixing to light it up. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, that didn’t happen and the details surrounding the situation are even better than you could possibly imagine.

“Get your popcorn ready.” This Lane Kiffin pregame interview 😭 (via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/izg0yQmP1d — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 2, 2021

According to Michael Katz, Kiffin revealed to the media Monday that following the pregame interview, he told his offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby, “I just said something really stupid. You better score a lot of points.”

You can read his full comments to the media below. They’re incredible.

Lane Kiffin was asked about the popcorn moment in the pregame interview of the Ole Miss-Alabama game. Among the highlights: “It looks like we didn’t plug the microwave in, buddy.” pic.twitter.com/wcLQJjntlb — Michael Katz (@MichaelLKatz) October 4, 2021

Honestly, this comment from Kiffin to his OC makes the entire scenario substantially funnier. It’s about a million times funnier than it already was.

It sounds like Kiffin knew as soon as the words left his mouth that he might have made a gigantic mistake.

Well, he did because Ole Miss got blown out 42-21.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl)

Imagine the reaction Lebby must have had when Kiffin just quickly let him know he needed to hang a bunch of points on Alabama because he’d said something stupid.

I’m sure that couldn’t have been a great feeling in the pit of his stomach.

Never change, Kiffin. Never change!