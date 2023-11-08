Nick Saban Just Bought Two Mercedes-Benz Dealerships In Beautiful Miami, Florida, For A Whopping $700M: REPORT

Nick Saban is such royalty for this!

Dream Motor Group, which is partly owned by Alabama football coach Nick Saban, has launched an expansion into the iconic South Florida market by purchasing not one, but two Mercedes-Benz dealerships in a mega-deal worth a whopping $700 million, according to AutomotiveNews.com.

The Crimson Tide head coach and his partners, which include CEO Joe Agresti, bought Mercedes Benz of Coral Gables and Mercedes Benz of Cutler Bay, with both being located in the Miami metropolitan area. The deal also features an auto repair shop and a former police headquarters, according to The Real Deal. (RELATED: Deion Sanders Makes It Very Clear Where He Stands On A Potential Coaching Career In The NFL)

This isn’t Saban’s first rodeo overall when it comes to investing into car dealerships. Dream Motor Group already owns two Mercedes-Benz spots in Birmingham, another in Baton Rouge, one in Nashville and there also happens to be one in the Houston area — H-Town!

But that’s not all. Saban and Dream Motor Group own Infiniti of Birmingham as well, and also Prancing Horse of Nashville, which happens to be a Ferrari dealership. And, by the way, this is why the man took an exotic trip to Italy back in the spring — for his interests in Ferrari.

