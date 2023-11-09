Seattle Kraken’s Jordan Eberle Hospitalized After Taking ‘Deep’ Slash From Skate Blade

Jordan Eberle, who is a winger for the Seattle Kraken, was hospitalized Wednesday after a teammate’s skate inflicted a “deep” slash to his leg during practice, according to the team.

Seattle general manager Ron Francis spoke with The Seattle Times, explaining that the 33-year-old Eberle underwent testing after being taken to a hospital. Eberle suffered the injury after his teammate, Jaden Schwartz, stepped on a puck and lost his balance, per the outlet.

“They’re doing an MRI to see if it got the tendon, so I don’t know enough yet,” Francis told The Seattle Times. “It wasn’t gushing, but it was a deep cut, so they’ve taken him to a hospital, and they’re doing an MRI.”

#SeaKraken coach Dave Hakstol doesn’t get into specifics but seems to confirm that Jordan Eberle escaped a worst case scenario injury from the skate blade cut on Wednesday. Calls Eberle “day to day right now.” Though that could still mean an extended absence, a positive update. pic.twitter.com/Go5l97GB2D — Deep Sea Hockey (@DeepSeaHockey) November 9, 2023

The Kraken recalled forward Shane Wright, 19, from the AHL to replace Eberle, and it appears Wright will be playing against the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday, according to Fox News.

“I think we dodged a bullet,” said Francis, per the outlet. “But he’s going to be pretty sore tomorrow.” (RELATED: One Of ESPN’s Greatest Of All Time — Hockey Legend Barry Melrose — Forced To Retire After Parkinson’s Diagnosis)

Since the death of ex-Pittsburgh Penguins star Adam Johnson, blade injuries have been under a bright spotlight in the world of hockey. Johnson died on Oct. 28 during an English Ice Hockey Association game after opposing player Matt Petgrave’s skate sliced his neck.