Big Ten Bans Jim Harbaugh From Coaching On Sidelines

In a move that satisfied absolutely nobody, the Big Ten has decided to prevent Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh from coaching on the sidelines during games for the remainder of the regular season.

This suspension comes amid an ongoing investigation by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) into alleged sign stealing by the football program, ESPN reported. Michigan, who is currently the number three ranked team in the country, has come under heavy fire following allegations that a staffer went to their future opponent’s games in order to decipher their signals. (RELATED: REPORT: Michigan Quietly Fired Staffer After Online Video Allegedly Shows Him Attempting To Solicit A 13-Year-Old)

Big Ten Conference Announces Violation of Sportsmanship Policy by University of Michigan Football Program https://t.co/Mvrz6M6j48 — Big Ten Conference (@bigten) November 10, 2023

“The Big Ten Conference expects all contests involving a member institution to be conducted without compromise to any fundamental element of sportsmanship. Such fundamental elements include integrity of the competition, civility toward all, and respect, particularly toward opponents and officials,” the Big Ten wrote in a press release.

Regardless of whether or not you believe the cheating allegations, this response comes off as utterly pathetic. While suspended from coaching on the sidelines, Harbaugh is still allowed to participate in other football team activities, such as practices throughout the week, ESPN noted.

In the eyes of the public, Michigan is in a lose-lose situation. Even if they manage to win the National Championship, most will point to these allegations to argue that they shouldn’t have even been there in the first place.

Michigan’s closest game this season was a 31-7 win over Rutgers, Harbaugh’s first game back from a self-imposed suspension for apparent recruiting violations.

Michigan plays top-ten Penn State on Nov. 11.