‘Abhorrent Behavior’: Daycare Employees Arrested After Allegedly Running A Child Fight Ring

Two daycare teachers from Kids Unlimited of Prosperity in South Carolina are facing multiple charges for allegedly encouraging and allowing three and four-year-olds in their care to fight each other without intervention, according to the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Ericka Jones, 27, and Serena Caldwell, 56, turned themselves in to authorities after warrants were issued for their arrest, as reported by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office. Both are charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor and unlawful conduct to a child, with Jones facing 14 counts of each charge and Caldwell facing 15 counts of each.

Daycare owner John David Dawkins fired both employees after staff reported their behavior and security footage was reviewed, according to WIS TV.

“South Carolina Dept. of Social Services and The Newberry County Sheriff’s Dept. were also immediately notified. Any further comments about the investigation will be coming from those two agencies,” Dawkins said in a statement, per WIS TV.

Jones secured a $56,000 surety bond, while Caldwell was granted a $60,000 surety bond Thursday afternoon, WIS TV added. (RELATED: REPORT: 2 Children Dead, 1 Hospitalized After Falling In Pool At Daycare In San Jose)

Sheriff Lee Foster stated the daycare fully cooperated while they were investigating. Deputies discovered the teachers instructed children to engage in violent behavior, including shoving, pulling, and hitting each other, per WLTX.

“I have no idea what the two daycare workers were thinking of that was just abhorrent behavior. I just can’t imagine why you would do this,” Lee told the outlet.

A total of 14 children, between the ages of three and four years old, were involved in the incidents, per the outlet. While none sustained serious physical injuries, the potential emotional and psychological damage caused by such actions remains a concern, WLTX reported.

Parents were reportedly shocked at the teachers’ alleged conduct. One parent, whose child was allegedly involved, claimed their child was instructed to hit another child and then told to repeat the action, per WLTX.