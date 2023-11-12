Former National Champion Head Coach Jimbo Fischer Fired For Poor Performance

Texas A&M has fired head football coach Jimbo Fischer, bringing his six-year tenure with the Aggies to a close while netting himself $76 million.

The firing comes on the heels of a 51-10 victory of Mississippi State, moving Texas A&M to 6-4 on the season, according to CBS Sports.

Fisher took the Texas A&M head coaching position in 2018, coming off a successful tenure at Florida State, where he won a national championship in 2014, per the outlet. While the Aggies did manage to go 9-4 in 2018, Texas A&M has struggled over the past two seasons, barely cracking eight wins in 2021 and going 5-7 in 2022, per the outlet. (RELATED: Big Ten Bans Jim Harbaugh From Coaching On Sidelines)

When Fischer became head coach of the Aggies, he signed a 10-year, $75-million contract, which was later extended through 2031. The contract also came with a massive buyout clause worth $76 million, which he is now owed by Texas A&M, per the outlet.

It’s done — Texas A&M has fired Jimbo Fisher and is set to pay a full, record buyout of $76.8 million. • Nearly 4x the old record

• Total cost could be up to $150M

• No offset for Texas A&M if Fisher obtains employment elsewhere

“After very careful analysis of all the components related to Texas A&M football, I recommended to President Welsh and then Chancellor Sharp that a change in the leadership of the program was necessary in order for Aggie football to reach our full potential and they accepted my decision. We appreciate Coach Fisher’s time here at Texas A&M and we wish him the best in his future endeavors,” Texas A&M athletics director Ross Bjork said in a statement.

The Aggies will finish off their regular season with Abilene Christian University and top-25 LSU.