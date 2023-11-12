Top High School Football Recruit Decommits From Deion Sanders, Colorado As Season Continues To Spiral Down The Toilet

What a rough stretch for Deion Sanders.

Amid the Colorado Buffaloes‘ 2023 season completely spiraling down the toilet, the program has lost a top high school football recruit from the Class of 2025. Winston Watkins, Jr. — who is a four-star wide receiver and a 2025 commit to the Buffs — decommitted Sunday.

Issuing a statement, Watkins announced that he will be re-evaluating his decision and will be considering other schools that have made him offers. If you were curious, he has a total of 22.

Watkins said the following on his Instagram:

“First off, I want to thank God for everything He has been to me in my life! This recruitment process since 9th grade has been quite a journey so far. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)

Secondly, I would like to thank Coach Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders and his wonderful staff at Colorado for showing me a beautiful culture and a wonderful fan base in Colorado!

This was a tough decision to make but after long talks with my Dad I have decided to De-Commit from The University of Colorado and open up my recruitment! Colorado will still be one of my top schools !!!

I just want to study every college that is recruiting me and continue to pray that I am making the right decision that I feel is best for me & my family on National Signing Day in December of 2024! No more Commitments until National Signing Day in December 2024 (signing on the line)!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

Can’t say I blame him … there’s just too much losing going on right now.