Editorial

Top High School Football Recruit Decommits From Deion Sanders, Colorado As Season Continues To Spiral Down The Toilet

BLOG
Head coach Deion Sanders of the Colorado Buffaloes looks on prior to a game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Font Size:

What a rough stretch for Deion Sanders.

Amid the Colorado Buffaloes‘ 2023 season completely spiraling down the toilet, the program has lost a top high school football recruit from the Class of 2025. Winston Watkins, Jr. — who is a four-star wide receiver and a 2025 commit to the Buffs — decommitted Sunday.

Issuing a statement, Watkins announced that he will be re-evaluating his decision and will be considering other schools that have made him offers. If you were curious, he has a total of 22.

Watkins said the following on his Instagram:

“First off, I want to thank God for everything He has been to me in my life! This recruitment process since 9th grade has been quite a journey so far. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)

Secondly, I would like to thank Coach Deion ‘Prime’ Sanders and his wonderful staff at Colorado for showing me a beautiful culture and a wonderful fan base in Colorado!

This was a tough decision to make but after long talks with my Dad I have decided to De-Commit from The University of Colorado and open up my recruitment! Colorado will still be one of my top schools !!!

I just want to study every college that is recruiting me and continue to pray that I am making the right decision that I feel is best for me & my family on National Signing Day in December of 2024! No more Commitments until National Signing Day in December 2024 (signing on the line)!”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hayes Fawcett (@hayesfawcett3)

Can’t say I blame him … there’s just too much losing going on right now.