Steelers’ Kwon Alexander Suffers Season-Ending Torn Achilles: REPORT

The Pittsburgh Steelers accomplished adding a sixth ‘W’ on the results section of their schedule Sunday, but it came with a price as they ended up losing a star player for the season.

Kwon Alexander, a linebacker for the Steelers, reportedly suffered a torn Achilles in the victory against the Green Bay Packers, according to ESPN.

Considering the severity of the injury, Alexander will most likely be out for the rest of the 2023 campaign.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin didn’t outright say it while speaking in his postgame interview, however, he did say that the injury that Alexander suffered is “not promising.”

Alexander suffered the torn Achilles during first quarter action in what appears to be a non-contact injury, and sadly for the linebacker, this isn’t the first time that he’s dealt with this injury.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Steelers LB Kwon Alexander tore his Achilles and will miss the rest of the season, per @AdamSchefter Tough loss for the Steelers’ defense. pic.twitter.com/0akcXPW964 — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) November 12, 2023

Back in 2020, the nine-year NFL veteran suffered a torn Achilles during a Christmas Day game against the New Orleans Saints. Fortunately, he was able to recover in just nine months to return to football. Typically, this type of injury takes around a year to recoup from, according to Fox News. (RELATED: A Rookie — Yes, Rookie (CJ Stroud) — Has Officially Entered The NFL MVP Race With A Second Straight Game-Winning Drive)

Following the season-ending injury that linebacker Cole Holcomb suffered last week, Alexander was put in charge of the Steelers defense Sunday. But now, Tomlin is in a situation where he’s going to have to find another leader who performs.