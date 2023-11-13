What On Earth? Arkansas Players Caught On Video Watching A Christmas Movie While Getting Blown Out By Auburn

And this is why Arkansas is … well … Arkansas.

A number of Razorbacks bench players couldn’t have cared less about getting blown out Saturday by Auburn, this evident by what was going on in the locker room.

At halftime, the Tigers were up big, 27-3, ultimately getting a dominant 48-10 blowout victory over Arkansas.

Being in the hot seat, you’d think that head coach Sam Pittman would want to go all out to make second-half adjustments, but nope … that wasn’t happening at all. Rather than seeing Pittman rip into his team for getting slaughtered, we caught whiff of the Razorbacks players watching a Christmas movie. (RELATED: While America Rips Michigan Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations, Wolverine Student-Athletes Are Rollin’ In The Dough)

A CHRISTMAS MOVIE! BEFORE THANKSGIVING!

Video circulating online shows a locker room — secondary to the team’s normal locker room — of players who don’t get any time on the field watching “The Polar Express,” according to Sports Illustrated.

Arkansas’ halftime adjustments included watching a holiday classic https://t.co/TxPt8OpUY1 pic.twitter.com/Bep02oj8MG — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) November 12, 2023

Later, Mason Choate reported that the footage was from the Razorbacks‘ redshirt locker room.

The video of Arkansas players watching the Polar Express on TV during the Auburn game came from the redshirt locker room, which is not attached to the main locker room, a team rep told HawgBeat. — Mason Choate (@ChoateMason) November 12, 2023

I don’t care what kind of players they are, this is a bad look for Sam Pittman no matter what, especially with Arkansas sitting at 3-7 right now.

Just terrible … I wouldn’t be surprised whatsoever to see ol’ Sammy boy fired after this season.