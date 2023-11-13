While America Rips Michigan Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations, Wolverine Student-Athletes Are Rollin’ In The Dough

Say what you want about Michigan, but their student-athletes are cakin’!

There might be a massive scandal brewing around head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, but student-athletes (ALL of them!) are benefiting from it — courtesy of NIL.

After the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the last three games in the regular season, Michigan student-athletes are making straight bank in the NIL market. As we all know, the narrative has certainly been ‘Michigan vs. Everybody.’ The entirety of America is ripping on Michigan for their sign-stealing allegations, but uhh … the Wolverines’ student-athletes are actually taking advantage of it, profiting off pure passion. (RELATED: Michigan Loses Two First-Place Votes In AP Top 25 Despite Win, Staying Undefeated)

The Valiant Management Group announced Sunday more than a whopping $50,000 has been raised in the past 48 hours, with merchandise sales pushing the revenue. The group is taking advantage of the ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ narrative (and also the rallying cry for fans) and slapped the slogan on some merch. Now, they’re just sitting back and watching the money flow in. On top of that, 100% of the cash is going towards student-athletes in every sport at the school.

Talk about a way to flip it.

Michigan Fans > Everybody Else Thanks to YOU, over $50,000 was raised in less than 48 hours. 100% of those funds go directly to University of Michigan student-athletes from ALL sports. #MichiganVsEverybody pic.twitter.com/IGktIourQU — Valiant Management Group (@valiantuofm) November 12, 2023

Whether you love ’em or hate ’em, you gotta give the Michigan people props for this one … genius!