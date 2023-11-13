Editorial

While America Rips Michigan Amid Sign-Stealing Allegations, Wolverine Student-Athletes Are Rollin’ In The Dough

Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines celebrates his fist half touchdown with teammates while playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Say what you want about Michigan, but their student-athletes are cakin’!

There might be a massive scandal brewing around head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines football program, but student-athletes (ALL of them!) are benefiting from it — courtesy of NIL.

After the Big Ten suspended Harbaugh for the last three games in the regular season, Michigan student-athletes are making straight bank in the NIL market. As we all know, the narrative has certainly been ‘Michigan vs. Everybody.’ The entirety of America is ripping on Michigan for their sign-stealing allegations, but uhh … the Wolverines’ student-athletes are actually taking advantage of it, profiting off pure passion. (RELATED: Michigan Loses Two First-Place Votes In AP Top 25 Despite Win, Staying Undefeated)

The Valiant Management Group announced Sunday more than a whopping $50,000 has been raised in the past 48 hours, with merchandise sales pushing the revenue. The group is taking advantage of the ‘Michigan vs. Everybody’ narrative (and also the rallying cry for fans) and slapped the slogan on some merch. Now, they’re just sitting back and watching the money flow in. On top of that, 100% of the cash is going towards student-athletes in every sport at the school.

Talk about a way to flip it.

Whether you love ’em or hate ’em, you gotta give the Michigan people props for this one … genius!