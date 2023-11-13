Michigan Loses Two First-Place Votes In AP Top 25 Despite Win, Staying Undefeated

“When it rains, it pours” — that’s exactly what’s going on with Michigan right now.

In the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll that was released Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines‘ No. 2 ranking went unchanged, however, the program lost two first-place votes despite their win over Penn State and staying undefeated.

In the Saturday contest taking on the Nittany Lions, the Wolverines came in as the No. 2 team in the country, but amid their sign-stealing allegations, head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten.

With no Harbaugh on the sidelines, Michigan won the game by a 24-15 score. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)

In the new AP Top 25 poll, the Wolverines still come in second place after No. 1 Georgia, but interestingly, Michigan lost two first-place votes tallying seven rather than nine that they had the prior week. For the Bulldogs, they went up to 54 from 49, while Ohio State had a single first-place vote beside their name, down from three on the previous poll. The Florida State Seminoles also got a first-place vote nixed.

Here’s how the entire Top 25 plays out:

Georgia Michigan Ohio State Florida State Washington Oregon Texas Alabama Louisville Oregon State Missouri Penn State Ole Miss Oklahoma LSU Utah Tulane James Madison Arizona Notre Dame Tennessee North Carolina Kansas State Oklahoma State Liberty

Here’s the AP Top 25 heading into Week 12 📊 What do you think of this week’s rankings? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7z553hDtlF — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023

Man, it’s wild what’s going on with Michigan right now.