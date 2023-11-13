Michigan Loses Two First-Place Votes In AP Top 25 Despite Win, Staying Undefeated

“When it rains, it pours” — that’s exactly what’s going on with Michigan right now.
In the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll that was released Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines‘ No. 2 ranking went unchanged, however, the program lost two first-place votes despite their win over Penn State and staying undefeated.
In the Saturday contest taking on the Nittany Lions, the Wolverines came in as the No. 2 team in the country, but amid their sign-stealing allegations, head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten.
With no Harbaugh on the sidelines, Michigan won the game by a 24-15 score. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)
In the new AP Top 25 poll, the Wolverines still come in second place after No. 1 Georgia, but interestingly, Michigan lost two first-place votes tallying seven rather than nine that they had the prior week. For the Bulldogs, they went up to 54 from 49, while Ohio State had a single first-place vote beside their name, down from three on the previous poll. The Florida State Seminoles also got a first-place vote nixed.
Here’s how the entire Top 25 plays out:
- Georgia
- Michigan
- Ohio State
- Florida State
- Washington
- Oregon
- Texas
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Oregon State
- Missouri
- Penn State
- Ole Miss
- Oklahoma
- LSU
- Utah
- Tulane
- James Madison
- Arizona
- Notre Dame
- Tennessee
- North Carolina
- Kansas State
- Oklahoma State
- Liberty
Here’s the AP Top 25 heading into Week 12 📊
What do you think of this week’s rankings? ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/7z553hDtlF
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 12, 2023
Man, it’s wild what’s going on with Michigan right now.