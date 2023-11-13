Editorial

Michigan Loses Two First-Place Votes In AP Top 25 Despite Win, Staying Undefeated

Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half while playing the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium on November 04, 2023 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
“When it rains, it pours” — that’s exactly what’s going on with Michigan right now.

In the latest edition of the Associated Press Top 25 college football poll that was released Sunday, the Michigan Wolverines‘ No. 2 ranking went unchanged, however, the program lost two first-place votes despite their win over Penn State and staying undefeated.

In the Saturday contest taking on the Nittany Lions, the Wolverines came in as the No. 2 team in the country, but amid their sign-stealing allegations, head coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for three games by the Big Ten.

With no Harbaugh on the sidelines, Michigan won the game by a 24-15 score. (RELATED: LeBron Takes Jab At Michigan In Outright Cringe Fashion)

In the new AP Top 25 poll, the Wolverines still come in second place after No. 1 Georgia, but interestingly, Michigan lost two first-place votes tallying seven rather than nine that they had the prior week. For the Bulldogs, they went up to 54 from 49, while Ohio State had a single first-place vote beside their name, down from three on the previous poll. The Florida State Seminoles also got a first-place vote nixed.

Here’s how the entire Top 25 plays out:

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Ohio State
  4. Florida State
  5. Washington
  6. Oregon
  7. Texas
  8. Alabama
  9. Louisville
  10. Oregon State
  11. Missouri
  12. Penn State
  13. Ole Miss
  14. Oklahoma
  15. LSU
  16. Utah
  17. Tulane
  18. James Madison
  19. Arizona
  20. Notre Dame
  21. Tennessee
  22. North Carolina
  23. Kansas State
  24. Oklahoma State
  25. Liberty

Man, it’s wild what’s going on with Michigan right now.