‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘6666’ In The Works. Who Will Join The Cast?

Reports throughout November suggest that “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan is forging ahead with yet another spinoff from the series, even though he already has two others in the works.

Sheridan has more shows in development than anyone seemingly ever. And the latest series some outlets are focusing on is “6666” (“Four Sixes”), according to Uproxx. No, this isn’t a horror movie. It’s a story focused on the ranch Sheridan now owns and is one of the oldest ranches in Texas. And it’s still operating today as it did two hundred years ago.

So, yeah, it kinda sounds like the perfect place for Sheridan to focus his future efforts for the “Yellowstone” franchise. But, here’s the thing: I don’t know if “6666” will come to fruition.

Sheridan has announced a lot of shows. They’ve had different titles. They’ve had various plans for how they’ll play out. And then, suddenly, everything changes. “Yellowstone” was supposed to run for at least six seasons until lead actor Kevin Costner, the Hollywood strikes and more got in the way. Now, “Yellowstone” will end after the second half of season five.

Similarly, actor Brandon Sklenar told reporters that the spinoff “1923” would get a second season. That was never the plan, as far as most were aware, but his comment made headlines anyway. Just a few months later, Sklenar may have shot himself in the foot, as the next prequel series from Sheridan is entitled “1944.” This means the series will take place more than 20 years after “1923,” so will Sklenar even be part of the story? (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Cast Member Reacts To Confirmed McConaughey Spinoff Series)

“Yellowstone” will apparently go on to become “2024,” a spinoff starring Matthew McConaughey. McConaughey, a red-blooded Texan, would be very suited to the environment of 6666. So, is there a chance Sheridan will roll the two shows together? A series starring Jimmy (Jefferson White) and McConaughey’s future character could quite possibly be the best thing for the franchise.

“2024,” “1944,” and the final episodes of “Yellowstone” will air in late 2024. We can’t wait.