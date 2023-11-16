André 3000 Releasing Flute Album

André 3000 is releasing his first-ever solo album, but this time he doesn’t rap at all. Instead, he plays the flute.

The legendary artist’s new album, “New Blue Sun,” is a strictly instrumental album that contains sounds created by woodwind instruments. There will be no bars, no beats, no bass and absolutely no lyrics. Instead, André 3000 will showcase his talents on a contrabass flute, Mayan flutes, bamboo flutes and a variety of digital wind instruments, according to NPR.

This will be the first album André 3000 has released in over 17 years, and it is a dramatically different compilation than the rap, hip/hop music that catapulted the star to fame. Best known for his work as the co-founding member of OutKast, André 3000 embarked on an entirely new adventure.

“New Blue Sun” will include a full 87 minutes of original, new music, that has been described as being both “minimalist,” and “tribal,” according to NPR.

Fans who aren’t sure if they’ll be able to follow the thread on a strictly musical album can rest assured knowing the famous artist included some context within the album. In lieu of the fact lyrics were not offered up as part of this creative collection, André 3000 included eight descriptive song titles that set the premise of the nature of each song.

Song titles include, “I Swear, I Really Wanted To Make A ‘Rap’ Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me This Time,” and “The Slang Word P(*)ssy Rolls Off The Tongue With Far Better Ease Than The Proper Word Vagina . Do You Agree?” (RELATED: Snoop Dogg Makes Shocking, Life-Changing Announcement)

The album also includes a song called, “That Night In Hawaii When I Turned Into A Panther And Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild,” according to André 3000’s interview with NPR.

The album is co-produced by Benjamin and Carlos Niño, and will feature instrumentals from Nate Mercereau, Surya Botofasina, Deantoni Parks, Diego Gaeta, Matthewdavid, V.C.R, Jesse Peterson and Mia Doi Todd.